Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,553 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 6.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 75.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,041,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,560,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

