Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,619 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $11.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.43. The stock had a trading volume of 816,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,512. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.51. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

