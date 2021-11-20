Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.65 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 430,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,097. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

