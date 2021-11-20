Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.
RMO stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
About Romeo Power
RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
