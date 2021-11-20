Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

RMO stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

