Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.81. 38,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,489,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

