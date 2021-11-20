Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

ROOT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Root has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

