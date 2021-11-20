Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Universal Display stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.