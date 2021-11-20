Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08.

