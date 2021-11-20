Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

