Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

