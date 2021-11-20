Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $1.26 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.