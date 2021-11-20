Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baxter International by 42.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

BAX stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

