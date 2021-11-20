Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

ROR stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.39.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

