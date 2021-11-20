Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

