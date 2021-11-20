Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.31 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.