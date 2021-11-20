Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of MiMedx Group worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MDXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.