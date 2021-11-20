Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

