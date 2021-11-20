Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.