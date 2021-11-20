Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EMO opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

