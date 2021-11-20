Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 121,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

