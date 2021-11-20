Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. Scotiabank currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

