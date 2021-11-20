RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $57,440.74

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $57,440.74 or 0.99815641 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $151.54 million and $218,136.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001397 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,638 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.