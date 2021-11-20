Rupiah Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00219919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.