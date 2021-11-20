Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$608,735.39 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,114,766.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.63. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.45 and a 12-month high of C$37.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

