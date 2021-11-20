Ryan K. Stafford Sells 1,601 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.89 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

