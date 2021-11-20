Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Ryanair stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

