RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NYSE:RYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.91.
RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.86%.
RYB Education Company Profile
RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.
