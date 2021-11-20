RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:RYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

