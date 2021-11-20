S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.