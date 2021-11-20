Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $18.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,271. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

