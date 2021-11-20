Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.