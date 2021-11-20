Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAPMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.