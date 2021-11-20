Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The recent uptick in the stock can be attributed to solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year on year. The company has been gaining from solid online business, which continued in the fourth quarter. The quarterly results also benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies. Management is on track with the Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, augment e-commerce capacities, undertake innovations and enhance retail fundamentals. Additionally, Sally Beauty has been strengthening its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $19.6 million in the fourth quarter.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

SBH opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

