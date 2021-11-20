Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

