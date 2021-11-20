Sandra I. Coufal Sells 10,297 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

