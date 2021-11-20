SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 799,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,113. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $429.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.