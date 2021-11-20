Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $3,428,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

