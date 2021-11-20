Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

