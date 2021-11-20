Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $619.18 and last traded at $619.18. 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.72.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $635.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.13.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

