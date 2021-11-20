Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

STSA stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 335,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,919. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

