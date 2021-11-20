SaTT (SATT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $143,303.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. SaTT has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $143,303.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SaTT has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SaTT

SaTT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

