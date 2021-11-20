Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

