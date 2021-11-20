Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SRRK opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

