Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 4,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 253,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

