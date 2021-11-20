Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,868 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,855,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.89 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

