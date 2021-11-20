Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

