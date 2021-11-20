Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCWTF remained flat at $$1,443.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,493.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,597.56. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $1,443.40 and a 52-week high of $1,558.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

