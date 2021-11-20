Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE SWM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

