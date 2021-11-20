SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

SciPlay stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

