Scotiabank Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.08.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

