Scott A. Christensen Sells 19,237 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

